Here’s where you really need to go to stay safe during an earthquake

Let Livar Burton host ‘Jeopardy,’ You Cowards!

Ian Tuttle / Getty For years, any time Livar Burton was facing Alex Trebek – at Daytime Emmys or anywhere else – he was teasing The Jeopardy! Adding with one idea: doing the Celebrity Tournament. “I was totally selfish, utterly self-serving in my wish,” a representative of Star Trek: The Next Generation and host of Reading Rainbow confessed in an interview with The Daily Beast. He really wanted to find a way to appear in Jeopardy! The first star studded tournament premiered in 1992, and in 1995 Burton finally got the role and won it. Now, he’s on a slightly different endeavor – the quest, although related to trivial information, is far from trivial. Burton and hundreds of thousands of fans are convinced he must be the next host of Jeopardy! As Burton himself said, “This is what they call a” branding “- isn’t it?” Watch the latest movie “Jeopardy!” America CrumblesAlex Trebek also died in November, at the age of 80, after a public battle with pancreatic cancer. For 37 years Trebek has been admired and adored by multiple generations; Many of those who grew up watching Trebek behind the stage came to see him as Walter Cronkite’s character. Jeopardy Head Replacement! Legendary will never be easy, and yet it is unclear who will take over. Meanwhile, we’ve seen a string of temporary hosts including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, and, most controversially, Dr. Oz. The Burton name has been floating in the air as a potential pick to replace Trebek for months, but it hasn’t yet appeared as a temporary fill. Fans have not lost hope: More than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling for the producers of the show, Sony Pictures Entertainment, to install Burton as the next host. Joshua Sanders, the petition’s creator from Change.org to create the petition, is a clear and concise summary of Burton’s qualifications: “Between hosting 21 seasons of educational rainbow reading, mental engineer Jordi La Forge played in Star Trek: The Next Generation Filled Kunta Kinte’s List in the series Always important miniature Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds. ” More recently, Burton has also continued this tradition through his podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, in which he tells short stories from authors including Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami and Octavia Butler. Ken Jennings proved it must be the “Next Jeopardy!” HostBurton believes that many of the people who signed his petition are the same X-ers and millennials who grew up with him on Reading Rainbow, and who are now listening to podcasts. He said, “I try to keep them, this generation, preoccupied with their imaginations.” When asked why he thought the fans were so supportive of his stakes! He said, “I think the reason for this is because when they think about it like I do – it makes sense … everything I’ve done in my career points to the idea that I might be good at it.” He still remembers watching Jeopardy! As a fifth grader he grew up in West Sacramento, California – when the original host Art Fleming was still behind the podium. He said hosting Jeopardy is the only game show site he has ever wanted. As both he and his fans have noted, his credentials do not uniquely match the gig. Beyond a long on-screen biography showing that Burton is able to speak to people naturally in front of the camera, the actor noted that he has acquired knowledge, learning and curiosity as a cornerstone of his work. It is a value he learned from his family, which taught him the reward of education. “And I think there is a certain amount of personality that has to be present,” added Burton. “I have seen some guest hosts who are not familiar with this particular type of communication … that is, dealing with contestants and game mechanics while including the audience at home. This is not the first time that Burton explored the possibility of hosting Jeopardy! Two years ago, while he was … Trebek is negotiating his contract and it seemed for a moment that he might be preparing for retirement, Burton says he has reached out to Sony to express his interest in the position. They said Trebek didn’t leave, but they said they’d keep him in mind “when the time is right.” Now, Burton said, “If they were.” They’ll hire someone and I didn’t feel like I was given my best ever Get in there, I’ll never forgive myself. ” I am willing to pit my skills against the skills of everyone else they have in mind, ”he added,“ because I strongly believe I am right. “But thanks for the tremendous support he’s received from fans, Burton said,“ I really feel like I won ”- whether he gets the job or not. He said of the astronomical growth of the solicitation:“ Watching it happen in real time is a journey. ” Your eyes, it’s crazy. It is wild. It is a miracle. “Sony hasn’t even reached out yet until Friday – but as Burton said,” I have a personality that they’re listening … let’s see what happens. A representative for Jeopardy! Did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding any plans the show may have for Burton. Read more at The Daily Beast. 