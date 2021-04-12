England is preparing for the first phase of reopening





Officials have warned people to be cautious as England takes a big step towards easing blockade restrictions tomorrow – minimizing the risk of other waves of infections.

Data from the last 24-hour government show that 111,109 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, which means more than 32 million people received the first dose. More than 475,230 people had a second dose, bringing the number of people who had two doses to nearly seven and a half million. Seven more people have reportedly died with Covid, and the UK has grown to just over 127,000. And there have been another 1,700 new cases in the UK. From tomorrow non-essential shops, outdoor pubs and restaurants, gyms and hairdressers will be able to reopen throughout England.



