



Earthquake at Atlético Academy. Rojiblanco has embarked on a deep restructuring phase in the charges that run football at the grassroots level, and in the last hours it has laid off many of the leaders who have taken over the reins of late. Atletico intends to give it an idea of ​​some of the lower tiers, the slump, questionable application and poor results. What happens with the subsidiary, which has been struggling to avoid double regression, they understand at the top of the club’s organizational chart, that it is the tip of the iceberg the moment the academy lives.

Atletico dispenses with big names such as the image of placeholder Javier Vidalis, the methodological director, Javier Fernandez, the right-hand man of the first, and Juan Coronel, who achieved it as a major, not the only one, mission of the Department of Sports Education and Accommodation. The three were under Emilio Gutierrez, director of a poor Red and White Academy. The effect of the migration is also reaching the technicians. In recent days, at Atlético, he planned to name Gabe as a character called to be the one who puts order in the place he knows best. There are many who consider him the ideal candidate, provided he has full executive capacity. And that is, his return would have been seen as the first step in something admittedly missing: an identity recovery.

I know not being emotionally involved is, among other things, within the same Rojiblanca division directed by Emilio Gutiérrez who is also under scrutiny. It is noteworthy that during past times there was no respect for the sudden dismissal of valuable technicians, who continue to show their knowledge abroad to spare. The branch could be a thermometer of what’s going on, although it’s not the only one. He is fighting to avoid double relegation, even though some second teams have a budget at their level. This is another point in question. Ease of awarding important salaries to players in training. Sources from the Mattress Club explain that in addition to this, these changes are also seen as a way to kill the pulse between the methodology department responsible for Javier Vidales’ placeholder image and assimilation, and it is also understood that he was not doing his best, with Nathanael Cano as the moderator. From top to bottom and first to last, there is an evaluation process now underway across the Academy.

Restructuring has just begun and no further moves have been ruled out, and it remains to be seen who will be entrusted with the duties of the new methodology director in the next few hours. Besides, the departure of Nacho Fernandez as coach of the second team, who filled the vacancy of Antonio Rivas, has also caused a domino effect in the technicians, which will bring news in the coming days. Atletico has always had a very efficient quarry, relying on infinitely fewer resources compared to its great rival, Real Madrid. With only two fields of ground in Cotorruelo, as many as seven local junior players came to the first team in the 1980s. Even the current Atletico has been sponsored by many footballers since its inception, and some are now references for the team, but the current status of the academy does not correspond to one of the top 10 teams in Europe. In the Spain U-21 national team, for example, red and white don’t exist.

