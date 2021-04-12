SignaGuard and QuakeLogic launch advanced technology to monitor the structural health of earthquake-prone areas





Baltimore, Maryland, US: California-based QuakeLogic and SignaGuard (a division of MachineSense) today announced the development of a breakthrough that combines both companies’ proprietary technology to monitor structural health in earthquake-prone areas such as the Himalayas. Frequent earthquakes along the Himalayan region prompted scientists to agree that the entire belt was due to a massive earthquake at any time. The devastation caused by such a major seismic event could kill millions as tourism is now so popular in the region. Dr. Errol Kalkan, CEO of California-based Quakelogic, has shown that damage from major earthquakes can be minimized by conducting structural health audits in vulnerable areas and identifying structures that may cause specific hazards. Such an audit will apply technical algorithms developed by Dr. Kalkan to data from structural health monitoring sensors such as 3-axis deviations and 3-axis vibration sensors manufactured by SignaGuard, to identify structural weaknesses. Corrective actions can then be taken to reduce the failure of these structures in the event of a seismic event. SignaGuard, MachineSense Public Safety Division, specializes in developing seismometers, sensors, public safety systems, and industrial automation. The company has worked with Dr. Kalkan for the past two years to develop a cost-effective system for estimating structural damage from seismic activity. Signaguard recently released a new seismic sensor with Edge AI technology. Among its advanced IoT features are the ability to automatically shut off electrical lines based on seismic levels, trigger automatic SMS / email alerts of damage, and an open source technology platform (Python) to include third-party algorithms. This low-cost sensor has one of the smallest form factors in the industry. Dr Biplab Pal, Chief Technology Officer at MachineSense, believes that auditing the critical structures of the entire 3000 km Himalayan region would be impossible without access to extremely low-cost connected seismic sensors that can process data in Edge, in addition to the evaluation mechanism by the algorithms he developed Dr. Kalkan.

About MachineSense, LLC.

Headquartered in Baltimore, USA, the company has a software engineering office in Kansas City, Missouri and company-owned R&D facilities in Kolkata, India. MachineSense has developed a patented industrial Internet of things system for predictive and educational maintenance of machines, using electrical and vibration analyzes Also as a measure of the temperature. The company is building industrial IoT devices and platforms to improve human safety as well as human-machine interfaces. For more details, visit www.machinesense.com.

