



Big Island of Hawaii, home to the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, was hit by 34 earthquakes on Sunday. While most earthquakes were low in magnitude, and none were strong enough to trigger a tsunami, citizen scientists have warned that an eruption of Mauna Loa volcano may be possible in the near future.

“While an eruption of Mauna Loa is not imminent, it is now time to reconsider personal eruption plans,” said a recent press release from scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. “Similar to preparing for a hurricane, having an explosion plan in advance helps in an emergency.”

The largest active volcano on Earth, Mauna Loa is 13,681 feet above sea level, and 3 miles down the central Pacific Ocean to the ocean floor. “Mauna Loa” means “Long Mountain” from Hawaii. The volcano covers half of the island.

Big Island of Hawaii is also home to three other active volcanoes: Kilauea, Mauna Kea, and Hualalai. Kilauea has been erupting since December.

Scientists’ concern stems from the rate at which the deformation, or changes in the volcano’s surface, affects Mauna Loa, as well as earthquakes, or the frequency of earthquakes. The Big Island has had more than 744 earthquakes last time with a magnitude of 1.5 or more in the past 30 days.

The USGS scientists recommend that residents have response plans and a bag ready in the event an evacuation order is issued.

“Nowadays, people pack” go “bags containing essential items in case you have to leave your home under an eviction order, USGS said. “You may want to include important documents, such as birth certificate, contract, legal papers, and medicines.”

According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Mauna Loa volcano has erupted 33 times since 1843. Its last eruption lasted from March 25 to April 15, 1984.

