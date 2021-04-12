Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win has a deeper meaning in Japan





Hideki Matsuyama looked as if he was holding back his tears.

Scourged his face. He looked down. eyelash.

The Japanese talk show host’s question that elicited an involuntary physical response wasn’t about his winning the Masters earlier on Sunday, but about his first time playing in the tournament.

“I think I was able to change when I was allowed to come here 10 years ago,” Matsuyama said in Japanese during a remote interview with Tokyo broadcasting system program Hirobi.

“I’m glad I was able to deliver positive news to the people who pushed me forward at the time. Thank you.”

Still red, Matsuyama leaned in front of the camera.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan takes off during the final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday in Augusta, Ja.

(Matt Slocom / Associated Press)

The first time Matsuyama was invited to the Masters, he nearly didn’t show up. At the time, he was a 19-year-old college student in the Tohoku region, which was devastated by a 9-magnitude earthquake and related tsunami that killed more than 20,000 people at the time.

Matsuyama, who earned a master’s degree by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, was in a training camp in Australia when the earthquake and tsunami swept across the region. When he returned to Tohoku Fukushi University, he suffered the effects of the devastation head-on, as he lost weight while living on a diet of instant ramen.

“She didn’t know if it was okay to leave,” Yasuhiko Abe, Tohoku Fukushi’s golf coach, said on the Hirobi program.

When Matsuyama was debating whether to play in the Masters, he began receiving letters and faxes from people in the Tohoku region who encouraged him to accept the invitation. Matsuyama listened to them, and took with him more than 200 pieces of correspondence, which he read throughout the tournament.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to achieve low amateur honors at the Masters Tournament, finishing a 27th-place tie with the previous year’s Masters champion, Phil Mickelson. A decade later, on Sunday, he became the first Japanese golfer to be crowned Masters Champion.

It has also become a symbol to take back the Tohoku region, along with figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and baseball player Rocky Sasaki.

Hanyu was training in his home circuit in Sendai Prefecture when the earthquake struck. He ran to the streets in his sled and had to spend three days in an emergency shelter. He later became a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Sasaki, from Iwate Coast, lost his father and a group of grandparents in the tsunami. Instead of accepting an invitation to play baseball, Sasaki attended high school in the same city as he and his family rebuilt their lives. While there, he dropped a fast ball at 101 mph which made him the most sought-after player in the country since Shohei Ohtani. Sasaki, now 19, plays for the Marine Corps Chiba Lot.

While Matsuyama’s victory was Japan’s first, it wasn’t at the same level of penetration as Hideo Nomo’s debut with the Dodgers, for example. Since Nomo moved to the United States in 1995, Japanese athletes have gradually become more competitive on the world stage. They don’t think at the national level, as athletes of previous generations did. They think universally, as did Matsuyama, who dreamed of playing in the Masters after watching Tiger Woods win the 1997 tournament.

Japan regularly exports players to major league baseball and to European football championships. She has won the Baseball World Cup twice and the Women’s World Cup. Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. Naoya Inoue is considered one of the best boxers in the world. And in the past four years, two runners have broken the previously impenetrable 10-second barrier.

Matsuyama’s achievement was a step towards greater differentiation in the more popular sports – for example, Ohtane became dominant as a two-way player of angels as he had been with Nippon Ham fighters, or teenage prodigy Takefusa Kubo leading the men’s national football team glory to the World Cup.

However, in a country that obsesses over one thing before quickly moving on to the next, Matsuyama is enjoying his time as the man of the moment. Over the weekend, Japan focused on swimmer Rikaku Iki, a 20-year-old leukemia survivor who won four events in the Olympic Trials. Now, it’s Matsuyama’s turn, just as it was before that of Inoue, Rui Hashimura, or the national rugby team.

Although society as a whole sees his accomplishments, Matsuyama’s place in Japanese golf history is safe. In a country that celebrates regional differences, so does its place in the mythology of the Tohoku.

The home page on the Tohoku Fukushi University website includes four rotating drawings. One of them is Matsuyama.

“Graduates challenge the world with a heart of luxury,” as it is written in English.

