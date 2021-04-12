Has Covid changed the “cult of the famous”?





The story took place at Baftas last night when she became the first woman of color to be named the best director Chloe Zhao, when her film Nomadland became the main winner of the night’s awards. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But the Bafta ceremony was very different. No audience, no red carpet without paparazzi, speeches of acceptance given through Zoom. Another sign, perhaps, is that at this time of the blocked pandemic, where brightness and glamor have been replaced with lounge outfits and TV nights, celebrities have struggled to find a place.



