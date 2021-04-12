The reopening of pubs and shops in England is reopening as it continues to ease





They're throwing pints, cutting their hair, baking in stores, and serving fresh meals, which has finally ended one of the longest and sharpest closures in the world.

In England from today you can eat and drink in the outdoor seating of bars and restaurants, go shopping, cut your hair, go to the gym and spend an independent stay with your family members. In Wales, you can now go shopping, do eyebrows or get a massage and leave Wales to travel to other parts of the UK. But pubs and restaurants can't open outdoor spaces until April 26th. In Northern Ireland, the request to stay at home is now suspended, and click and collect non-essential retail sales to reopen. The Scots will have to wait until April 26 to see any further changes to its rules.



