Protests in Minneapolis after police killed a black man





In the United States, a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests has begun across the country with police killing a young black man.

The Minnesota police chief says Daunte Wright was shot dead by officers fired by a Taser, and not a gun, that he intended to throw, calling it an "unexpected spill." The 20-year-old was killed in a traffic stop a few miles from a Minneapolis courthouse where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd. The protests sparked riots last night, where tensions were already high as the trial is set to begin on the eleventh day.



