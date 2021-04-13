Do you remember where you were when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck? (Copy) | Monterey County is now an introduction





Here Sarah Robin, writing sweetly on the sore upper arm. Although I technically not qualify for the Covid-19 vaccine in Monterey County until Thursday, depending on my age and profession, I opened a group clinic in Salinas this weekend for all people 16 years of age or older after hundreds. From no show on Saturday. I was in the right place at the right time (specifically on my couch, flipping through my phone) to get an appointment on a Sunday afternoon.

And so I joined the ranks of 7,889 Monterey County residents who were shot at Everett Alvarez High School this weekend at a clinic run by Natividad. It was a remarkably effective experience, with multiple lines for two stages of check-in, then a gymnasium of numbered chairs and nurses to manage the same stab.

I was quickly directed to Chair # 11, where an emergency room nurse named Patty asked me which arm I would prefer, asked me about sensitivity, told me not to worry and gave me the shot. She was friendly and attentive despite almost 12 hours into her day, for the second day in a row of hitting people’s arms – but the hardest part, she told me, is that in the emergency room, they are used in mobile equipment that lifts and reduces patients. In this gymnasium setting with patients sitting in chairs, a constant crouch was worn on her back.

We were then driven to another gym full of widely spaced chairs for 15 minutes of observation after filming. Nurses walked around blood pressure cuffs and distributed bottles of water to anyone with concerns, while others walked around with an encapsulated QR code – I scanned it with my phone while I was sitting there and booked my follow-up shot, for three weeks.

Feeling so relieved, on my way to Covid-19 immunity after more than a year of sheltering in place. Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel became visible on a personal level.

It was my first time attending a mass vaccination event that I will be back in three weeks for for the next shot, but I hope this is the last time I have attended one. It was efficient and the staff was friendly, despite starting at 6:30 am two days in a row. But it was strange – a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie, hundreds of masked strangers queuing in a parking lot on a sunny Sunday afternoon, being transported from one station to another for injection.

As I left with my vaccination card, walking through the beautiful Alvarez campus with the outdoor amphitheater and outdoor picnic tables, I thought: Teens belong to these spaces, talking, studying, joking and eating, not a bunch of masked adults who stay away clutching the new vaccination cards. We have, our tickets for something like “normal”. Monterey County is now at least 7,889 people closer to normal.

