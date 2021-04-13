Connect with us

Princes William and Harry pay tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh – BBC News

Prince William and Prince Harry have paid various tributes to their grandfather to the Duke of Edinburgh. William said that Prince Philip was an extraordinary man of an extraordinary generation. Harry wrote about him the master of the barbecue and the legend of jokes. Clive Myrie introduces Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell to BBC News Ten. .

