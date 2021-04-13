Tapper pressures Buttigieg on infrastructure: are you hurting your reason?





Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the Biden administration’s broad definition of infrastructure in the U.S. Employment Plan, and President Joe Biden aims to support Republicans in support of the plan by looking forward to Memorial Day advances. “I think all of these things are infrastructure, because infrastructure is the foundation that allows us to move our lives forward,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on the “State of the Union” session. Biden will push for a roughly $ 2 trillion plan to improve the nation’s infrastructure as its main focus for its next legislature after its massive coronavirus relief package is legally signed. The plan, however, has already met with resistance from those who agree with the price of Republican congressmen and believe that the definition of infrastructure – from transportation to reshaping the U.S. economic and social security network – is too broad. #CNN #JakeTapper #StateoftheUnion.



source