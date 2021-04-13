Near Minneapolis police shot a black man then threw the tear gas thrown by the demonstrators – BBC NEWS





Tear gas was fired and an order to meet was established amid protests after police shot and killed a black man in the U.S. city of Brooklyn Center, north of Minneapolis, when he was pulled over by a car. Relatives have identified the man as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The mayor of the Brooklyn Center gave a follow-up of the venue, which lasted until 6 a.m. (11 a.m. GMT), telling people to “be safe, go home.” There is great tension in Minneapolis as a trial against the former officer is accused of killing George Floyd. A court 10 kilometers (16 kilometers) from the latest unrest will resume the proceedings on Monday, as the prosecution hopes to begin ending its case. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#US #Protest #Minneapolis #BBCNews.



source