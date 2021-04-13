Trump repeats election lies, McConnell insults RNC donors





Former President Donald Trump repeated well-known lies about the 2020 election and on Saturday insulted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when he spoke to donors gathered at the Republican National Committee on Saturday after Trump's defeat, a person in the room told CNN. Donors gathered on the road from the Mar-a-Lago home – a sign that the party's organization is centered around the former president, who looks set to regain power in 2022. Most of the RNC's spring retreat was 10-minutes south of the Trump club at Palm Sche's Four Seasons station. There, about 360 donors mingled next to the pool at the beach hotel with Republican officials, including President Ronna McDaniel and Vice President Tommy Hicks. But on Saturday night, guests were taken to the Mar-a-Lago road, and Trump backed away. Trump recounted numerous allegations that the election was stolen from him, as well as specific complaints about each state, and the person in the room stressed that the results were exchanged. In addition to insulting the Senate Republican leader, who received a standing ovation, the former president was highly critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and once again turned to former vice president Mike Pence for failing to secure a college election. results, depending on the person in the room. The former spoke about the unity of the party in general, and lamented that Republicans do not bond as well as Democrats. But McConnell, blamed for the Jan. 6 uprising, is blamed on Trump, and Trump is already at least on either side of a Senate primary, and Trump has pledged to campaign against Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowksi, backed by a powerful McConnell-aligned lineup. group. Trump pledged to help the Republican Party win a majority in the House and Senate in 2022, according to a close person. "And then, in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House," Trump would say, according to notes obtained by CNN.



