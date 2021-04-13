Yuri Gagarin: the first man in space – BBC News





Sixty years have passed since the first man exploded into space. For the Soviet Union, Yuri Gagarin’s only orbit on Earth was a tremendous coup for achievement and propaganda. There will be celebrations all over Russia on the occasion of the anniversary. We meet a woman who, when she was a little girl, returned to earth as an astronaut and saw the woman on the day a Russian hero was born. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source