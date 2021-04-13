Iran has demanded revenge for the attack on the “Israeli” nuclear site – BBC News





Iran's foreign minister has said his country will take "revenge" for the attack on an underground nuclear site, and has blamed Israel for that. Iranian officials said the Natanz uranium enrichment plant was the target of "nuclear terrorism" on Sunday. Israel has not given an opinion, but public radio stations have cited intelligence sources saying it is a Mossad cyber operation. Iran is said to have caused more damage than reported.

#Iran #Israel



