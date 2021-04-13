“My BMI was not low enough to get help” – BBC News





As a teenager, Victoria Spence says she fell into a “dark, deep hole” around her body image. This caused him an eating disorder. But when she tried to seek help, Victoria was told that the Body Mass Index (BMI) was not enough for treatment. BMI is used to measure someone’s “healthy” weight, based on adult weight and height. Victoria is calling for the measure to be canceled. The UK government says NHS England does not support the use of “GMI thresholds”. If you are affected by this video, help is available, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source