In the video, he shows an army officer throwing pepper spray at a traffic stop





One of the police officers accused of using excessive force at a traffic stop in Virginia has been released after an investigation, the town's director said Sunday night. Windsor officers pointed guns, sprayed pepper and pushed a U.S. Black Army officer to the ground at a traffic stop last December. At the stop, police believed the army officer was missing a license plate in his new SUV. Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario, a black and Latino, is being prosecuted for the incident, saying the two officers violated their guaranteed rights under First and Fourth Amendments. One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, has been released, village director William Saunders confirmed to CNN. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, is still working in the police department, Saunders said. A statement from the town did not give a date for Gutierrez's shooting. CNN's Natasha Chen reported.



