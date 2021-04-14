Johnson & Johnson vaccine delayed in Europe due to safety concerns – BBC News





Johnson and Johnson have delayed the deployment of the Covid vaccine in Europe after U.S. regulators called for a break due to safety concerns. The vaccine is marketed under the Janssen brand in Europe. Six people who were vaccinated in the U.S. have developed rare and severe blood clots. So far, about seven million Americans have been given. Fiona Bruce presents Ten at BBC News to medical editor Fergus Walsh.

