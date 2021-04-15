The clock stopped due to the earthquake and resumed after 10 years





The 2011 earthquake and tsunami devastated much of Japan’s Miyagi region

A 100-year-old Japanese watch that stopped working after the 2011 earthquake is starting to tick again – after another earthquake this year.

The clock, stored in a Buddhist temple, was flooded by a tsunami on Japan’s northeast coast following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 18,000 people in March 2011.

Then its owner, Punchon Sakano, tried to repair the watch, but to no avail.

But when a smaller earthquake hit 10 years later, he said it was starting to function again.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun, the springtime clock was stored at the Fumonji Temple in Yamamoto, in Japan’s Miyagi district. Miyagi and neighboring Fukushima were severely hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

On March 11, 2011, a tsunami struck the temple, which is located a few hundred meters from the coast, and only the deluge of its pillars and roof escaped.

After the disaster, Sakano, the temple’s high priest, rescued the clock from under the rubble. He rewrote it, but he couldn’t start.

Then on February 13 of this year – weeks of disaster memory – another powerful earthquake struck the same area. Meteorologists said they believed it was aftershocks of the massive 2011 earthquake.

The next morning, as Mister Sakano was checking the main hall for any damage, he heard a ticking sound and found the clock moving again. Two months later, it’s still working.

The 80-centimeter (31-inch) clock, which Sakano bought from an antique store in nearby Fukushima several years before the 2011 disaster, appears to have been shaken again by the force of the February earthquake.

A representative for Seiko, the watch’s manufacturer, told Mainichi newspaper: “It is possible that the pendulum, which stopped, began to move again as the earthquake vibration, or that the dust accumulated inside it has disintegrated.”

Sakano, whose temple served as a volunteer base after the earthquake, says he drew inspiration from restarting the clock.

“He might push me forward with a new design,” said the 58-year-old. “It is like an encouraging sign that a true recovery will come.”

