



Scientists are uncovering secrets of past natural disasters, by digging several huge craters along the coast of southern Weiraraba.

The work is part of It’s Our Fault, a project funded by the Earthquake Commission (EQC), Wellington City Council and Wellington District Office of Emergency Management to discover details of previous earthquakes and tsunamis.

The Wellington area is riven by a number of active faults, and is at risk of a tsunami in its port. The information will help scientists better understand future risks.

The natural terraces along the rugged Cape Palliser coast provide a good record of the tremendous forces pushing the sea floor to the surface over the centuries, said Dr Nicola Litchfield, seismologist and project leader at GNS Science.

“As we dig the pits, we are looking for oysters that died in each event, and by determining the date of those shells with carbon, we can determine when these earthquakes occurred,” she said.

In 1885, the region was hit by an 11-meter-high tsunami after the 8.2-magnitude Wairaraba earthquake, and scientists are working with IUI to identify other previous earthquakes.

“We will work closely with local archaeologists and Iwe because this site has significant remains of ancient Maori settlements,” said Litchfield.

“It is not clear why and when the local Maori residents left this area, but some archaeologists believe that the sudden departure may have been caused by a tsunami, so it will be interesting to see if we can learn more about it.”

Litchfield said that scientists have done a lot of similar work along the eastern coast of North Island and the top of the South Island to learn more about the hickory subduction zone and other smaller faults.

“Once we can date the earthquakes on the coast of southern Weiraraba, we compare the data with those at other sites around the Cook Strait, which will tell us what anomaly caused the Earth’s movement,” Litchfield said.

EQC’s head of resilience and research, Joe Horrocks, said research like this has already been used by local authorities to make risk management decisions, such as local water supplies.

For example, the project determined that water pipes crossed the Wellington Fault at seven locations. Since then, the authorities have stored spare parts close to those locations, so that the pipes can be repaired quickly in a scenario where the spare parts are difficult to transport.

Derek Baxter, the council’s civil defense observer, said the program, which has lasted for nearly 14 years, has made a significant contribution to Wellington’s resilience.

“The program has reported very practical things like blue tsunami lines, tsunami evacuation areas, and more recently the separation of natural hazards in the draft spatial plan.”

