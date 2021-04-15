Earthquake information: earthquake reported (unconfirmed): near Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, April 14 9:12 pm (GMT-7)





Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico at around 04:12 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismic agency, its status remains uncertain.

Apr 15 04:13 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 2 minutes later.

We receive early, unverified reports of seismic activity in or near Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on April 15, 2021 (GMT) at around 04:11, and there are no details yet of the size or depth of this earthquake We expect more data to come out. Accuracy in the next few minutes. The listed location and size are indicative and temporary until AllQuakes receives more accurate scientific data from a national or international seismic agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

San Antonio del Mar, Tijuana (33.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: nothing

31.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: I heard windows and doors cracking around the house.

Tijuana Baja California / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: The house is made of concrete and we were on the first floor so we didn’t feel a strong jolt. What gave her were the windows. The strong rumble was a little frightening vibrations on the windows and doors

San Antonio del Mar (35.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds: I felt a jolt and heard the clank of windows, I thought maybe it was a really strong wind.

Tijuana, Baja California (29.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Beaches of Rosarito Baja California (130.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattle / Vibration / Very short: Rattle and vibration in windows

Tijuana (33.8 km North from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

33.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / 1-2 seconds: it felt like three waves of strong vibration. I thought it might be explosions or something. Windows and doors shook all over the house. Most of my neighbors have reported a similar experience.

Tijuana / Not felt

Tijuana / Light shaking (MMI IV)

Tijuana / No hair

Tijuana Baja California / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 sec

Tijuana / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 5-10 seconds

Rosarito / weak tremor (MMI III) / 2-5s: I just heard it and felt a little bit

Tijuana BC / MMI IV / Hard to describe complex movement / 5-10 seconds: shaking windows and doors

Tijuana / not feel: It didn’t feel like it but my friends talked to me to tell me because they felt it but at some point Mary and I thought it was because he was feeling sleepy, maybe it was at that moment that he was shivering and the dogs started barking.

Tijuana, BC MX / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: I felt the bed vibrate slightly for a few seconds

31.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / No hair

30.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Playas de Tijuana / Weak Shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Tijuana / MMI IV: Our windows were shaking

Tijuana Mexico / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Clank, Shake / Very Short

Rosarito BC / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Tijuana Baja California / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattlesnake, shake / 2-5 seconds

18.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Rosarito / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Tijuana (32.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vibration and roll / 2-5 seconds

Kale San Francisco Tijuana 22123 (Simon Bolivar / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds: Nothing but windows vibrates a lot

Playas de Risaretech (29.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

32.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / very short

Tijuana / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Rosarito / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / 5-10 sec

Tijuana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 2-5 seconds: Heavy shakes in the doors and window

Rosarito / No Poetry

Tijuana / Light shaking (MMI IV)

Rosarito, Mexico (34.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, vibration / 5-10 seconds: Sliding glass doors shake for 5-10 seconds.

Rosarito / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 15-20 seconds

32.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / very short

31.1 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Tijuana / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Tijuana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / Very short

31.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Sanchez Taboada (31.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Rosarito / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 10-15 sec: Wtf

Tijuana, British Columbia (30.9 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, vibration / 5-10 seconds: Only doors and windows vibration

Rosarito / MMI II / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Rosarito (27.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 20-30 seconds: The window vibrates very quickly.

Tijuana / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Extending the Ejido Plan Libertador (30.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec :. ::: .. ::

El Lago (34.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / 1-2 seconds: wall vibrations

34.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Tijuana / imperceptible: Windows and doors also move water

Rosarito Beaches (29.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): All windows move a lot and are heavy, but all things inside the house have not

Tijuana BC / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Tijuana / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 10-15 sec

30.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

28.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Rosarito / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / 5-10 sec

Playas de rosaretto / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / 2-5 seconds

Ensenada (45 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Slight vibration (MMI IV) / Rattles / Rattles / Very short vibration

33.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): under vibration 4

Tijuana / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Tijuana / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / Clank, shake / 5-10 seconds: Windows and doors move or shake

29.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Santa Fe, Tijuana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 2-5 seconds

27.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Clank, shake / 5-10 seconds: My window began to squeak and shake

33 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Tijuana (33.2 km North from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / 1-2 seconds: shaking of mirrors and doors

