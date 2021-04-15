Uncategorized
US police officer arrested for killing black motorist Daunte Wright – BBC News
Prosecutors will have to charge a second-degree murder with a white police officer who shot dead a black motorcyclist in Minnesota. Officer Kim Potter has been arrested and will remain in custody. Ms. Potter says she accidentally shot Daunte Wright when she pulled out her gun instead of the Taser. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
