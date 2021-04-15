Unleashed REL T / x Loudspeakers: Earthquake felt global





REL Acoustics put the model many years ago in the amplifier category, and the British manufacturer has withstood a new wave of competitors in this class from around the world. KEF, Klipsch and SVS have thrown everything but the REL kitchen sink – yet it still holds the title of “World’s Best” in its class. We have used REL amplifiers for many years in two-channel audio systems, and the T / 5i has survived dozens of system changes and has proven its worth with a lot of amplifiers. REL doesn’t introduce new lineups often, so we’re very excited about the new REL T / x Serie amplifiers that replace current models. REL T / x Serie Subwoofers

The REL T / x subwoofers represent a new standard for overall performance in the class with upgraded new speakers, cabinets and motors. REL has also modernized its wireless capabilities by wireless transmission without compression with its Arrow Wireless System.

The new T / x Serie series introduces 3 new models; Pioneer T / 9x ($ 1,495), T / 7x ($ 1,099), and affordable T / 5x ($ 649).

Serie T / 9x: Bigger and Better ($ 1,495) REL T / 9x The Series Flagship

The job of any excellent REL band is to offer a lot of everything, especially the output and dynamics. The 9x is no different in this respect, as it delivers the goods in music and theater apps. However, the 9x delivers a level of familiarity, clarity and speed which means there are no longer trade-offs between the acoustic balance of the smaller models compared to the Model 9’s strength and size.

The all-new 9x has more production than before, but the main news is the way it doesn’t sacrifice anything in clarity and transparency to make it happen. At that price, it opens the way for owners of floor-standing screens, high-performance European mounts and smaller tablet speakers to truly enjoy full-range sound.

Huge performance REL T / 9x

To achieve higher yields with better control, an overhaul of the suspension components is required. Much like the suspension system in a sports car, these elements are responsible for setting our designs and feel. By increasing the cabinet size, the efficiency is improved resulting in higher output as there is no more amplifier power. The lower back pressure inside the cabinet means we can set and control the stiffer driver’s suspension. We’ve kept the best aspects of our previous design, like the aluminum center cap that is responsible for stiffening the lightweight 10-inch (250 mm) cone with virtually no mass added. The updated combination results in much better attack and dynamics with greater transparency.

Tried and Correct REL T / 9x Speakers

REL has retained the distinct A / B class loudspeakers used on every generation of the Serie T series since 2006. Reliability is the key to happy ownership and with around 200,000 this range promise to lead to a long happy life, Serie T / x owners can feel confident of the reliability Standard setting for REL. The 300-watt mosfet amplifier used in the T / 9x remains an icon with massive reserves of current bulky power supplies but small upgrades everywhere. New driver mosfets that unlock performance, transparency and new ways of securing toroidal inverters mean better performance and superior power.

Legendary high-level input connectivity and REL’s quick filters are an important part of the REL story. Connecting through the output of your speaker without drawing any power out of it might seem magical, but the real magic lies in the way the sound has a natural feel. Unique tuning and special limitations mean the T / x range looks fresher, faster and more dynamic than before.

The standby switch is only included in the 220V units.

REL T / 7x Subwoofer ($ 1099.00) REL T / 7x

The new REL T / 7x subwoofer is $ 1,099.00 and is the mid-range model in the new series of subwoofers.

The legendary high-level input connection and REL’s quick filters are an important chapter in the REL story. Connecting through the outputs of your speaker without drawing any power from it might seem like magic, but the real magic lies in the way the sound takes on a natural feel and mixes seamlessly with your speakers. Unique tuning and special settings mean T / 7x voices are newer, faster and more dynamic than ever before.

REL claims the T / 7x is one of the most balanced RELs of all time. In order to achieve an ideal balance, a submarine must weigh velocity against gravity, while ensuring true depth of extension and doing so in a physically harmonious package. The T / 7x manages to make everything look easy. Fast and delicate for the perfect mix, it can produce exceptionally deep and clear sound that contrasts with its volume and plays louder than most people would require.

Innovative REL T / 7x alloy / fiber bass drives

The 8-inch long-throw active drivers and 10-inch passive drivers are where the REL T / 7x subwoofer derives its impressive speed and clean finish. A comprehensive review of critical suspension components is responsible for the agility and ductility of the T / 7x. The T / 7x sounds louder and is expected to be more powerful, but few expect it to be also faster, more interactive, and more transparent than our previous generation, which is itself a paradigm of virtue. Tougher suspension systems better suited to advanced tasks not only mean every driver can track the finer details, but also travel farther and handle more power.

Tried and Correct REL T / 7x Speakers

REL has retained the distinct A / B class loudspeakers used on every generation of the Serie T series since 2006. Reliability is the key to happy ownership and with around 200,000 this range promise to lead to a long happy life, Serie T / x owners can feel confident in REL Standard setting reliability. The powerful 200-watt mosfet amplifier used in the T / 7x remains a symbol of sound and reliability with massive reserves of current. Huge power supplies are used and small upgrades are everywhere. New driver mosfets that unlock performance, transparency and new ways of securing toroidal inverters mean better performance and superior reliability. The better is getting better.

The standby switch is only included in the 220V units.

REL T / 5x Subwoofer ($ 679.00) REL T / 5x

Ideal for small and medium rooms, T / 5x seats go well with any décor. Being shot on the ground is part of her secret; The bass energy strikes the ground and spreads uniformly throughout the space making it act like a larger model. For those hard-to-pick about style, a hidden bonus is that this design removes even the grill, making it the purest of shapes.

Its size is slightly larger than its predecessor, and it actually appears smaller due to subtle design changes to reduce its visual presence. Finally, 5 layers of hand-polished paint in your choice of high-gloss white or piano black add sparkle to your softly round cabinets.

Faster and deeper REL T / 5x

The T / 5x borrows an 8-inch (200mm) long bass motor from its older brother, the T / 7x. Developed using a composite of aluminum and lightweight paper, this cone captures detail that will astound, while providing enough power for races deeper than one would expect for its size. At T / 5x, its throw – the ability to play louder – has been increased. Internally, the suspension received several upgrades similar to converting the handling from a family sedan to a true sports car. More power, more versatility.

Real T / 5x

For more information: REL Acoustics T / x Subwoofers

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos