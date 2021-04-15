Giuliani: I never said there was no collusion in the campaign





President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has spoken to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian intervention in his 2016 presidential campaign. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and Trump’s attorney, said he doesn’t know other people in the campaign, including former campaign president Paul Manafort, who were running with the Kremlin in the 2016 presidential race. “I never said there was no connection between the campaign or the people,” Giuliani said. He added: “I told the President of the United States. There is not a single piece of evidence that the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiring to hack DNC with the Russians.” Another notable statement by Giuliani is that the president and his supporters have repeatedly denied collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. A person familiar with the matter told CNN last week that Manafort, as president of the Trump campaign, tried to send internal election data for the Trump campaign in conjunction with two Ukrainian Kremlin oligarchs Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian with ties to Russian nationality. Russian intelligence.

https://cnn.it/2FvMWzD

#Giuliani #Cuomo #CNN #Berria.



source