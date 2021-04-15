The story of the success of HIV in human failure – BBC News





Senegal has long been praised for its progressive stance on AIDS prevention and now has one of the lowest levels of HIV in Africa. Despite this success, rates have risen in recent years within the gay community – more than one in four are HIV positive. West African correspondent Ben Hunte has reported on the fight to protect HIV in a country where homosexuality is illegal and sentenced to five years in prison. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

