



President Joe Biden formally announced his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, before the World Trade Center and the Pentagon took the U.S. to its longest-running war ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. "We cannot continue with the cycle of expanding or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan in order to create the right conditions for our withdrawal, we expect another outcome," Biden said. "I am now the fourth American president to lead the presence of American troops in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats," he added. "I'm not going to pass that responsibility on to a fifth." In a sign that sees his remarks as a historical book of long-running conflict, President George W. Bush delivered them in the White House Treaty room that announced the start of the war on October 7, 2001. We will visit a section of the Arlington Cemetery where many of the American dead killed in Afghanistan are buried.



