



Newsnight has reached new figures, with the blockchain, respectively, rising by almost a third in hospitalizations for people with life-threatening eating disorders. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The death of Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame has once again highlighted the risks of eating disorders. According to her mother, the lock had the reality TV star on the floor and she had never seen it so badly in the three decades she struggled with anorexia. Only not far away. Newsnight has reached new figures, with the blockchain, respectively, rising by almost a third in hospitalizations for people with life-threatening eating disorders. Leading experts say the number of emergency referrals being seen for these disorders has quadrupled due to the pandemic. Caroline Turriff reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight If you need help or help with the issues raised in this video you can visit the BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/

Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source