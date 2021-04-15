Women determine their drug use, sex, and payments after parties with Gaetz and others





The first time some women were asked to leave their cell phones when they arrived at the Orlando neighborhood community outing parties was according to two women who spoke to CNN in recent days. The men inside, including local Republican officials who frequently included Rep. Matt Gaetz, did not want to document the night's activities. Partygoers, sometimes dressed in formal attire for a recent political event, mixed and shared drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy. Some had sex. One of the women said Gaetz, a wicked Republican, liked to discuss politics. He acted like a "party boy," he said, sometimes taking pills he thought were play drugs. Details of parties not yet reported have been described to CNN by two women who have been involved in some of them in recent years. They both spoke on condition of anonymity. The behavior of Gaetz and other high-powered men in the events, and the subsequent digital payment model, are likely to be items of interest to the Justice Department, as part of Gaetz's analysis, including allegations of sex trafficking and prostitution. Federal investigators are investigating whether Gaetz began a relationship with the woman he started at the age of 17, according to people who knew the investigation. Investigators have also followed up on witness allegations and other evidence that Gaetz may have consumed money and drugs in his dealings with young women.



