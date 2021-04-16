JT Marcinkowski who lives “the dream come true” is where the Earthquakes GK team started





JT Marcinkowski has 16 regular season matches from MLS in his career, but this is his first year to enter a season with San Jose Earthquakes as the start of the expected goal.

While his role has changed, the local player said his approach has not changed.

“I just try to approach every day the same way,” Marcinkowski told reporters during the media presence on Wednesday. “I just come and try to improve, work on what I need, and I am working to help the team in whatever way I can. I’m not sure if I feel any difference in the last year compared to this year. I think getting the chance to be a key player is really a big thing.” As for my confidence, but until last year the mentality was the same every day, never changing here to get into the work, and I became a good teammate. Just try to help the team in any way possible and try to win as many matches as possible. “

Joining Marcinkowski in the squad in 2020 helped turn the team’s season, as the goalkeeper minimized faults and helped them move from the dead and buried to the supplement team. But he skewed his role in the transformation, and instead took credit for the entire team.

“I think by the end of the year, we’ve definitely tightened the backhand and made some improvements across the entire team,” he said. “And I think one of the areas that we’ve really tried to emphasize is not just the defensive line or not just the goalkeeper. Everyone on the field is only 11 people, the people who get into the game. It’s just 90 minutes of constant pushing, 90 minutes of fitness.” “Goodness, knowing where everyone is and making sure everyone is in the right place. I think it takes a whole team effort to get good goals against records, so we’re just trying to improve on last year and keep things very simple.”

Marcinkowski was part of the US U-23 national team, along with fellow Earthquakes teammate Jackson Yoel, who came shortly after their quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks earlier. Marcinkowski saw playing time in the tournament, but not in a decisive loss, and was sticking with experience and score.

“Overall I think it was a pretty incredible experience,” he said. “I think being in Mexico for more than a month, and being with these guys and this team, was amazing. It’s a great group, and there are a lot of great players. It was a great coaching staff. It obviously didn’t end the way we wanted it, but that’s life and kind.” Than just go ahead and carry it on the chin.It’s something you can’t change and you can’t think of and you just have to use it for more motivation for the future for this season.

“I think, with everything, there is a positive way of looking at it, so having the chance to spend an entire season here in San Jose and enjoying really good matches is something that I look forward to and feel really works out of direction. And yeah, that clearly didn’t end the way it did. We wanted it, but, you know, it’s one of those things that you can’t change and you have to live with that fact. “

The Earthquakes will kick off the 2021 MLS regular season Friday evening with a road-match against the Houston Dynamo.

For Marcinkowski, entering the season as the anticipated No.1 seed brings his journey through the club, dating back to his fans’ childhood, full circle.

“I kind of grew up with this club, not only do I play with it, I’m a cheerleader. And you’re right, looking back and I was in training when I was 15 with guys like John Bush, Alan Gordon, Stephen to collapses and all those guys, it’s definitely a dream come true.” As I always say, wearing the shirt every day, being able to wear the shirt, it’s a surreal feeling to be able to represent this club in this region. But it’s definitely something I don’t take for granted and it’s the one that I wear with so much pride and so much love for San Jose and Earthquakes. ” , He said.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos