Experts: Taiwan earthquakes caused by seasonal changes in water levels





A recent study identified a strong correlation between changes in the rate of earthquakes in Taiwan and seasonal fluctuations in the water cycle, indicating that many faults in this region are under pressure so severe that even slight shifts in stress caused by changes in groundwater storage can provoke Earthquakes.

(Image: Getty Images)

Earthquake rate in western Taiwan

Ya-Ju Hsu and colleagues note that the rate of earthquakes in western Taiwan is highest between February and April, when there are rebounds in the crust with reduced pressure from carrying groundwater, and seismicity reaches its lowest levels between July and September, at the tail end of the rainstorm season.

However, experts also note that shallow earthquakes in eastern Taiwan show an inverse correlation in which there is a relief in loading from the stored water, a phenomenon the authors suggest may be explained by another yet-to-be-determined and time-dependent process.

While previous research revealed that earthquakes may fluctuate seasonally due to the variable presence of water in regions of tectonic activity, it has remained difficult to isolate how different physical factors support the occurrence of earthquakes.

Seasonal fluctuations in the water cycle

To refine this research, Hsu et al. Weigh the relationship between seasonal fluctuations of the water cycle and earthquakes in eastern and western Taiwan, which they picked up due to continuous and devastating earthquakes and their wide fluctuations in precipitation and groundwater storage due to typhoons and monsoons that hit the island from May to September.

The researchers conducted an analysis of earthquake data from 2002 to 2018, steady groundwater measurements from 40 monitoring stations over the same time period, and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) time series data on the seasonal water storage variation.

Earthquakes peak rate

They discovered that shallow earthquakes occur more often in late winter and early spring in western Taiwan, when water loads caused minimal stress on the crust, while a more difficult pattern appeared in eastern Taiwan, with the earthquake peak occurring in any summer. Or winter.

Additionally, Hsu et al. Examine the seasons between 1604 and 2018, in which 63 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater occurred, indicating historical trends in peak earthquakes similar to those analyzed at present. The authors say these discoveries provide insights that may help improve regional risk assessments.

(Image: Getty Images)

Previous earthquake in Taiwan

On September 21, 1999, an earthquake struck Taiwan that killed more than 2,400 people, destroyed thousands of buildings, and displaced an estimated 100,000 people. The worst earthquake to occur in Taiwan – quakes frequent due to their location in a seismically active area in the Pacific Basin – has been since the 1935 earthquake that killed more than 3,200 people.

The disaster (which became known locally as the 921 earthquake, because it happened on September 21) has caused billions of dollars in economic losses.

