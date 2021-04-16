Global Earthquake Report Friday, April 16, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Fri, 16 Apr 2021 05:20

05:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 16, 2021

Summary: 6 earthquakes 5.0+, 35 earthquakes 4.0+, 94 earthquakes 3.0+, 241 earthquakes 2.0+ (376 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 6 earthquakes, 4+: 35 earthquakes, score 3+: 94 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 241 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 5.4 x 1013 Joules (14.9 GWh, i.e. 12,802 tons of TNT equals 0.8 atomic bombs! (Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.6 Indian Ocean earthquake, 239 km southeast of Mataram, Indonesia, April 16 11:42 a.m.) GMT +8) # 2: 5.5 Indian Ocean earthquake, 241 km south of Mataram, Indonesia, April 15 6:36 pm (GMT + 8) # 3: 5.3 Bering Sea earthquake, 81 miles northwest of Attu Station, Aleutians West, Alaska, USA, April 15 7:33 PM (GMT +11) # 4: 5.2 earthquake 44 km northwest of Kemerovo, Russia, April 15 9:49 pm (GMT +7) # 5: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake, Mariana Islands Northern, April 16 10:23 a.m. (GMT +10) # 6: 5.0 earthquake 149 km west of Altai, Yesonpulag, Govi-Altai Aimag, Mongolia, April 16 8:11 a.m. (G MT +7) # 7: 4.9 earthquake south Pacific Ocean, 121 km southwest of Trujillo, Liberdade, Peru, April 15, 2021 2 : 16 p.m. (GMT -5) # 8: 4.8 Xinjiang earthquake, 68 km southwest of Druzhba, Alakul region, Almaty Oblici, Kazakhstan, April 15 4:11 p.m. (GMT +8) # 9: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand , April 16 12:32 a.m. (GMT +12) # 10: 4.8 Banda C earthquake, 246 km west of Tual, Maluku, Indonesia, April 16 7:43 a.m. (GMT +9) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 3.0 earthquake South Gippsland, 47 km southwest of Traralgon, Latrobe, Victoria, Australia, April 15, 2021 14:24 GMT-44 Report No. 2: 3.5 earthquake 7.2 km northwest of Dharamshala, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India, April 15 2021 21:33 GMT – 36 reports # 3: 3.1 Caddo County Parish Earthquake, 15 miles west of Shreveport, Caddo County, Louisiana, USA, April 15, 2021 7:43 PM (GMT -5) – 12 reports 4: Earthquake 2.9 12 km northeast of Dharamshala, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India, April 15, 2021 21:47 GMT-11 Reports No. 5: 5.5 earthquake in the Indian Ocean, 241 km south of Mataram, Indonesia, April 15 6 : 36 p.m. (GMT +8) – 7 Reports # 6: 3.3 Grady County earthquake, 21 miles southwest of Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, USA, April 15, 2021 9:26 a.m. (GMT -5) – 7 Reports # 7: 4.5 earthquake 25 km southwest of Torte, Khankh, Hövsgöl Aymag, Mongolia, 16 April 12:42 a.m. (GMT + 8) – 6 Reports No. 8: 4.5 North Pacific earthquake, 35 km west of Moruran, Hokkaido, Japan , April 16, 2021 5:47 a.m. (GMT + 9) – 3 reports # 9: Earthquake 4.5 Tibet, China, 197 km northeast of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, April 16 6:26 a.m. (GMT +8) – Two reports No. 10: 5.6 Indian Ocean earthquake, 239 km southeast of Mataram, Indonesia, April 16 11:42 a.m. (GMT +8) – Two reports No. 11: 4.2 North Pacific earthquake, 68 km south of Cruz Grande, Mexico, April 15, 2021 2 : 58 am (GMT -7) – 2 Reports # 12: 4.1 Villa de Tamazulapam del Progreso earthquake, 27 km southeast of Ciudad de Huajuapan de Leon, Mexico, 04-15 2021 00:36:09 (Hora de México) – 2 Reports # 13: 2.1 8 km ESE of Enterprise, Nevada, USA, April 15, 2021, 21:04 GMT – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Eureka, Humboldt County, California, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Thursday evening, April 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10.9 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Shreveport, Caddo County, Louisiana, USA, was reported just 16 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.1 miles below the epicenter early in the evening of Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all the summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 32 earthquakes 4.0+, 100 earthquakes 3.0+, 253 earthquakes 2.0+ (389 total) … Read all Japan’s National Institute for Geosciences Research and Disaster Resistance (NIED) reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake Japan near Akita, Akita-shi, only 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck Friday morning, April 16, 2021 at 8:33 am local time at a shallow depth of 10.3 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … read everything

