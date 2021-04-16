Fauci fired on representative Jim Jordan in a tough exchange on the pandemic





Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci held a heated exchange on Thursday about measures to alleviate the country’s Covid-19, and concluded that Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters told Jordan to “shut up”. When the House Subcommittee heard about the federal government’s response to the pandemic, Jordan, an Ohio Conservative, asked Fauc when the physical measures to distance himself from the distance could begin to calm him down and put on a mask. Wondering when Americans will regain their freedom. liberties. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began responding that it would be time for more Americans to get vaccinated and have a low enough level of coronavirus infection “no longer a threat.” Then Jordan interrupted Faucus, asking for a specific number. The “15-day” slow spread “turned us into a year of lost freedom,” Jordan said. “What metrics, what measures, what needs to happen before Americans regain more freedom?” “You are expressing freedom and liberty. I see it as a public health measure to prevent people from being killed and going to the hospital,” Fauci countered. “This will surely end when we get a very low level of infection. Now that it is at such a high level, there is once again a threat of large increases.” Fauci later told Jordan, “This is becoming a personal thing and it’s not like that.” “It’s not a personal thing,” Jordan threw back. “No, it’s you,” Fauci said, overwhelmed. “That’s what you’re doing.” Fauci argued that his recommendations were consistent and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was based on the Covid-19 guideline. “Right now we have about 60,000 infections a day, which is a very high risk of resuscitation. We’re not talking freely. We’re talking about a pandemic that killed 560,000 Americans,” Fauci said. “would be. #fauci #CNN #New.



