Why are Covid cases being strengthened in India? – BBC Newsnight





Many have criticized the Indian government for allowing the Kumbh Mela – a two-month religious festival – to go ahead amid the raging pandemic, with 200,000 new cases a day. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

India currently has the second largest number of coronavirus cases in the world – after the US with a smaller population. More than 14 million people are affected and a new variant is on the rise saying some fears could be more virulent. Many have criticized the Indian government for allowing the Kumbh Mela – a two-month religious festival – to move forward amid the raging pandemic. Published by Newsima’s Sima Kotecha. Along with Katie Razzall Professor Srinath Reddy is the President of the Public Health Foundation of India. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source