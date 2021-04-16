Is your home safe from earthquakes? Here’s a 12-point guide for you to know – the Manila Handout





Assessing how safe your home is from earthquake damage is now at your fingertips.

This photo, posted on August 18, 2020, from Jake Gabilan’s Facebook page, shows residents walking by rubble on the ground after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near the town of Katengan in Masbate Province, in the central Philippines. (AFP Photo / Courtesy of Jake Gabelan / File Photo)

The portable version of “How safe is my home? Seismic Safety Self-Check for a Hollow Concrete House (CHB) in the Philippines” provides a simple and easy-to-use tool for owners and passengers to check the safety of residential homes and other two-story CHB buildings, said Philippine Institute of Volcanology And earthquakes (Phivolcs) during its launch on Tuesday, April 13th.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or by tiny.cc/HSIMH.

“By answering 12 questions, Android users can assess the safety of their CHB homes, and understand the likelihood that they will have a strong earthquake,” Phivolcs said in a statement on Thursday, April 15th.

The questions for the self-examination manual are the following:

Who built or designed my home? This question refers to the person who oversaw the construction of the house.

a. Built or designed by a licensed civil engineer / architect.

B- Not built by a licensed civil / architect.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

How old is my house? This checks if your home has been built to modern earthquake resistant building standards.

a. Built in or after 1992.

Built before 1992.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

Was my house damaged by the earthquake or previous disasters? This checks if the home has suffered structural damage and has undergone repair work.

a. No or yes but it has been fixed.

B. Yes but it has not been fixed yet.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

How does my home look like? This checks the shape of your home, which affects the behavior while the ground is shaking hard.

a. Regular (symmetrical, rectangular, square, simple)

B. Irregular / complex

C. It is not clear or unknown

Has my home been extended or expanded? This checks if the auxiliary construction was executed correctly and attached properly to the original structure.

A: No or yes, but under the supervision of a civil / architectural engineer.

B- Yes, but it is not supervised by a civil / architectural engineer.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

Are the exterior walls of my home six inches (150 mm) thick CHB? This verifies using the standard size of the CHB with a thickness of at least six inches.

A: Yes, it is six inches.

B. No, it is six inches thinner.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

Are steel bars of standard size and spacing used in walls? This checks whether the standard size and distances between the steel bars are used as reinforcement.

Yes (10mm diameter, tied, and spaced properly)

B. No, less and smaller than 10mm.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

Are there unreinforced walls that are more than three meters wide? This checks if the wall is properly supported from a fall.

A: None, all unreinforced walls are less than three meters.

B. Yes, at least one supported wall is more than three meters wide.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

What is a gable made of in my house? This checks if the gable wall is properly supported with adequate steel bars or lintel beams.

a. Light materials, CHBs installed properly, without gable wall.

B. Not properly installed CHBs, brick and stone.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

What is the basis of my home? This checks if the foundation is properly constructed to support the walls.

a. concrete.

B- Stones or unreinforced concrete.

C. It is not clear or unknown.

What is the condition of the soil under my house? This checks whether the house is built on stable or stable ground.

a. Solid (rocky or solid)

B. Soft (muddy or reclaimed)

C. It is not clear or unknown.

What is the general condition of the house? This describes the general physical condition of the home and checks for faults or any deterioration.

A. Good condition

B. bad condition

C. It is not clear or unknown.

“The result determines whether the structure is safe and should have been built according to the standard construction procedures. If not, it may recommend further professional advice and necessary structural reinforcement,”

“How safe is my home?” The mobile application was adapted from the 2014 printed information materials, which was a major product of the collaborative project with the National Research Institute of Geosciences and Disaster Prevention, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan Science and Technology, and the Philippine Structural Engineers Association.

The development of the How Safe is My House app is one of Phivolcs ‘initiatives to increase Filipinos’ awareness of proper building practices and standard design, highlighting the importance of structural safety in building safer and more resilient communities.

She added that an online version and a Filipino translation will soon be made available to stakeholders via multiple channels.

“With this mobile app, DOST-Phivolcs aims to reach as many Filipinos as possible, making CHB home diagnostics fast and easy. It is envisioned that with this innovation, people will be more aware of the need to build seismically sound structures,” he said Vivolux.

