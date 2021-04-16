The benefits of continuing to provide HIV rescue services outweigh the risk of COVID-19 transmission by 100 to 1





UNAIDS and the WHO supported mathematical modeling to determine the benefits of continuing to provide HIV services compared to the potential harm of additional COVID-19 transmission. The analysis shows that maintaining HIV services could prevent between 19 and 146 AIDS-related deaths per 10,000 people over a 50-year period, while additional COVID-19-related deaths from HIV-related exposure would amount to 0.002 to 0.15 per 10,000 people. The analysis shows that the benefits of continuing to provide HIV services during the COVID-19 pandemic far outweigh the risks of additional COVID-19-related deaths. “The world should invest now that it doesn’t leave it with such sharp compromises in the future,” said Peter Ghys, director of strategic information and assessment, UNAIDS. “We need to build robust future health systems that will recognize community-led contributions as an integral part of a resilient system, not as an afterthought.” “Ministries of Health take many factors into account when deciding when and how to offer basic health services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meg Doherty, director of the WHO’s World Program on HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections. “This paper shows that, in the long run, the benefits of continuing to provide key HIV services far outweigh the risks of additional COVID-19 transmission; innovative and secure service delivery must continue as the pandemic comes under control. “ The analysis looked at disruptions in the work of four key HIV services, voluntary medical circumcision of men,, Diagnostic HIV testing, viral load testing and programs for prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It compared mortality from COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021 among healthcare professionals and clients due to keeping HIV services open and avoiding AIDS-related deaths that occurred now and over the next 50 years due to maintenance services. The models have been applied in countries with a number of HIV and COVID-19 epidemics. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread health services with population movement restrictions and health services suspended or limited in many countries. The analysis shows that the potential harm from additional COVID-19 transmission that occurs in HIV health services needs to be carefully balanced with the benefits of these services which, the analysis shows, include fewer AIDS-related deaths. These results may seem intuitive, but it is important to understand that some services are closed to protect people living with HIV from exposure to COVID-19 and its potential deaths. However, the risk that these key HIV services will not remain open implies a higher overall risk of death associated with a lack of HIV prevention, access to diagnosis and eventual treatment – these trade-offs are unacceptable. Although there is an additional short-term risk of transmission of COVID-19 associated with the provision of HIV services, the risk of additional deaths from COVID-19 is at least 100 times lower than the AIDS-related deaths avoided by continuing these services. Additional efforts may be needed to encourage health care seeking HIV services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can find a complete analysis on medrxiv at: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.03.01.21252663 UNAIDS The United Nations Joint Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) guides and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS brings together the efforts of 11 UN organizations – UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank – and works closely with global and national partners to stop the AIDS epidemic by 2030. as part of the goals of sustainable development. Find out more at unaids.org and connect with us at Facebook,, Twitter,, Instagram and YouTube. WHO The WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections (HHS) Division operates at all three WHO levels: headquarters; regional and country offices, as well as with countries and partners, to make progress in eliminating HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases as public health threats by 2030. Find us at www.who.int/teams/global-hiv-hepatitis-and-stis-programs







