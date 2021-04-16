Why are so many children dying with Covid-19 in Brazil? – BBC News





Although Covid-19 rarely proves that it kills young children, 1,300 children have died in Brazil as a result of the virus. Experts say the number of Covid cases in the country (the second largest number in the world) has increased the likelihood of Brazilian babies and young children being affected. Such a high infection rate has surpassed the entire Brazilian health system. Across the country, the supply of oxygen is declining, there is a shortage of basic medicines, and in many ICUs across the country there are no more beds.

