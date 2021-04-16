Chicago police have released a video of an officer shooting Adam Toledo – BBC News





Chicago police have taken pictures of an officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toldeno. In the bodycam video, he shows police shouting “throw” at Adam Toledo before he was shot in the chest on March 29. It appears the boy does not have a gun in his hand the second he was shot, but a police video shows a gun near where he falls. Small protests took place around Chicago on Thursday evening, hours after the city mayor asked for an appeal for calm. Shortly before the video was released, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a press conference and said the films to be seen there are “horrible”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

