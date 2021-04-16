Are our oil and gas pipelines safe during an earthquake?





IMAGE: New research shows that current methods used to calculate the stress received by underground pipelines during an earthquake are incorrect. Show more

Credit: Polytechnic University of Saint Petersburg, Peter the Great

Underground pipelines that transport oil and gas are very important for engineering communications around the world. Some of these underground communications are built and operated in earthquake-prone areas.

The study of seismic safety or the seismic stability of underground pipelines has been an extensive study since the 1950s.

Since then, a number of methodologies have been proposed to calculate the stress that an underground pipeline receives during an earthquake. The purpose of these methodologies was to make an accurate prediction about the structural stress that the pipeline receives during an earthquake, and thus will allow the determination of the pipeline’s elasticity in the first place. It is important to find a correct balance between pipeline cost and structural flexibility.

Turns out we were wrong.

New research was conducted by scientists from the Institute of Mechanics and Seismic Stability of Installations Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Peter the Great Saint Petersburg University of Applied Arts (SPbPU) in Russia. The research showed that the current methods used to calculate the stress received by underground pipelines during an earthquake are incorrect.

“Current methods do not take into account seismic pressure, that is, the natural pressure at the outside of the pipeline caused by propagation of a seismic wave into the soil. This leads to an incorrect determination of the pipeline pressure; longitudinal stress calculations lead to errors of 100% or more,” he said Nikolai Vatin, Professor at the Institute of Civil Engineering, SPbPU.

Ignoring linear pressure means that all underground oil and gas pipelines are more vulnerable to earthquakes than initially expected.

Researchers have developed a new theory for the propagation of seismic waves in an underground pipeline and surrounding soil to address this problem.

The related theoretical material explaining all the mathematical calculations of the new theory and its benefits compared to the previous methodology can be found in the article Wave theory of seismic resistance of underground pipelines.

“It is really impressive that science is moving forward, we get better theories and find our mistakes. However, the sinister worry is that all of our existing pipelines are at risk will remain for some time until they are replaced and modernized,” said Karim Sultanov of the Institute of Mechanics and Seismic Stability. For the structures of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Search results in the article.

###

The research is funded by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation as part of the Global Research Center Program: Advanced Digital Technologies (Contract No. 075-15-2020-934 of November 17, 2020).

