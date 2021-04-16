Pakaya volcano, Fuego, Popocatépetl, Reventador, Mauna Loa … / Volcano Discovery





Map of volcanoes active today

This InSAR interference chart shows the total inflation of the Mauna Loa summit that occurred from November 2020 to March 2021. It also shows several extremes (color cycles) corresponding to the subsidence within the Moku’āweoweo caldera related to a shallow earthquake recorded on March 6, 2021. Show The red circles are the earthquake locations associated with this event as determined by the HVO seismic network. (Image: USGS-HVO)

Continued ash emissions from Semisopochnoi volcano (Photo: AVO)

Sulfur dioxide emissions were traveling along the northern hemisphere and arrived in India yesterday (Photo: Sentinel 5)

The volcano produced another eruption column this morning (Photo: @ VincieRichie / Twitter)

Three fissure vents at the site of the current eruption of Piton de la Fournes volcano (Photo: OVPF)

Sinabung (Sumatra, Indonesia): (16 Apr) The explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin has warned of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 12,000 feet (3700 m) or Flight Level 120, full report as follows: DISCRETE VA EMISSION TO FL120 MOV SSE OBS AT 16 / 0230Z to 12,000 feet) 3700 m)

Lewotolo (Lesser Sunda Islands): (16 Apr) Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin has warned of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 6,000 feet (1,800 m) or flight level 060 and is moving at 10 knots in a westerly direction, the full report is as follows: DISCRETE VA EMISSION to FL060 externally north West at 04 / 1640Z to 6000 ft (1800m)

Mauna Loa (Big Island, Hawaii): Unlike its neighbor Klauea in the south, Maunaloa did not explode, however it was arguably more evident in the mainstream news last month. To draw attention to the volcano, its monitoring status and alert level remain unchanged with “no significant change in deformation rates or patterns that would indicate an increase in volcanic danger at this time,” according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the US Geological Survey … [read more]… [show less]Last week in Monaloa: – GPS distance across the summit switching from contraction to extension

Semisopochnoi (US, Aleutian Islands): explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has warned Anchorage of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) or Flight Level 100 and is moving at 35 knots northward, the full report is as follows: VA CONTINUOUSLY OBS in satellite images . To 10,000 feet (3,000 m) … April 16: The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) reported continuing ash emissions from the volcano that started yesterday morning as confirmed by satellite imagery, and activity at the time of this update is still continuing showing no signs of diminishing …. [read more]… [show less]A plume of ash rose to a height of 20,000 feet (6 km) and extended about 350 km to the southeast of the volcano. Depending on the length and height of the ash plume and continuous ash emissions, the AVO Volcanic Observatory raised the Aviation Color Code “Red” and the Volcanic Alert Level to “Warning.”

Popocatépetl (Central Mexico): Explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 19,000 feet (5800 m) or Flight Level 190, the full report is as follows: PSBL VA EMS. To 19,000 feet (5,800 m)

Pakaya (Guatemala): (16 Apr) The explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that rose to an estimated elevation of 11,000 feet (3400 m) or Flight Level 110, the full report is as follows: NEW VA EMS to 11,000 feet (3400 m)

Fuego (Guatemala): The explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that rose to 14,000 feet (4300 m) altitude or flight level 140, the full report is as follows: OCNL VA EMS OBS IN STLT IMAGERY up to 14,000 feet (4300 m)

Reventador (Ecuador): The explosive activity is ongoing. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) warned Washington of a volcanic ash plume that rose to 14,500 feet (4400 m) altitude or flight level 145, the full report is as follows: VA CLD EM AT 1053Z. To 14,500 feet (4,400 m)

Sabancaya (Peru): explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Buenos Aires has warned of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 25,000 feet (7,600 m) or flight level 250, the full report is as follows: SPORADIC PUFFS to 25,000 feet (7,600 m)

Soufriere Saint Vincent (West Indies, Saint Vincent): Explosive activity continues. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Washington has warned of a volcanic ash plume that has risen to an estimated altitude of 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) or Flight Level 100 and is moving at 20 knots in a westerly direction. The full report is as follows: CONS VA EMS with remaining VA . To 10,000 feet (3,000 m) … April 16: Aerosol plumes from explosions continue to move over vast areas in the Northern Hemisphere. The latest satellite-based measurements of sulfur dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere show plumes for an impressive sulfur dioxide explosion that has reached India! April 16: Another powerful eruption occurred in the volcano from its crater at 06:16 local time this morning. An increasingly large plume has reached an estimated height of 8,000 feet (2,400 m) as reported by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Washington. The activity follows a pulsating pattern: Soufriere Saint Vincent’s tendency to produce such events in series at nearly regular intervals.

Piton de la Fournaise (La Réunion): (16 April) The volcano’s rapid eruption continues. A new fault opening has been opened at the current volcanic fissure as reported in the Observatoire volcanologique du Piton de la Fournaise (OVPF) in its most recent publication. .. [read more]… [show less]The volcanic fissure currently consists of one major opening and two smaller ones.

Summary of volcanic activity on April 16, 2021: Current eruption: Dukono (Halmahera): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated November 12, 2020) Epico (Paramusher Island): Volcanic Ash Advisory (updated April 8, 2021) Eribos (Antarctica) ): Active Lava Lake at the Summit Crater (updated December 8, 2014) Erta Ale (Danakil Depression, Ethiopia): Active Lava Lake at the Summit Crater (Updated June 19, 2020) Etna (Sicily, Italy): Consultation Volcanic ash (updated February 24, 2021) Fagradalsfjall (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): The fifth and sixth volcanic fissures opened today (updated April 13, 2021) Fuego (Guatemala): Volcanic Ash Consultation (updated February 16, 2021) IBO (Halmahera, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Consultation (Updated Jan 7, 2021) Kilauea (Hawaii) i): Introducing a new developed pond in the main lava lake; Stream volcano eruption continues (Updated March 12, 2021) Lewotolo (Lesser Sunda Islands): Volcanic Ash Advisory (Updated March 24, 2021) Masaya (Nicaragua): Slight Ashfall (Updated October 24, 2019) Merapi (Central Java, Indonesia (: volcanic ash alert (updated March 25, 2021) Nevados de Chillan (central Chile): volcanic ash alert (updated March 24, 2021) Nyiragongo (Democratic Republic of the Congo): new ventilation hole on the crater floor) Updated August 7, 2019) Pakaya (Guatemala): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated April 11, 2021) Piton de la Fournaise (La Réunion): A third fissure opening at the site of the current eruption (updated April 16, 2021) Popocatépetl (Central Mexico): Volcanic Ash Advisory (Updated March 8, 2021) Reventador (Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Advisory (Updated March 24, 2021) Sabancaya (Peru): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated March 17, 2021) Sakurajima (Kyushu, Japan): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated April 6, 2021) Sanjay (Ala) Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated April 7, 2021)) Santiaguito (Guatemala): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated December 16, 2020) Semeru (Eastern Dry A, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated on 16 Jan 2021) Simisubonoy (United States, Aleutian Islands): Volcanic Ash Alert (updated 16 April 2021) Sheveluch (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated February 2, 2021) Sinabung (Sumatra, Indonesia): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated 14 Apr 2021) SOUFRIER Saint Vincent (West Indies, Saint Vincent): Volcanic Ash Alert (Updated 16 Apr 2021) Stromboli (Aeolian Islands, Italy): Light Strombolian Activity From several vents (updated) February 3, 2021) Yasur (Tana Island, Vanuatu): Volcanic ash alert (updated August 27, 2020)

