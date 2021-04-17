Technologies may change, but human qualities remain essential during earthquake rescue operations





The Telegraph

Michel Barnier warns that Frexit remains a threat ahead of the presidential election

Michel Barnier has warned that France may follow the UK’s lead outside the European Union, as opinion polls show growing support for EU skeptical Marine Le Pen. He said there were “social unrest and anger” due to immigration, Europe’s failure to defend its borders, and because of “red tape and complexity” in the European Union. We can draw some lessons from Brexit for ourselves. The former chief EU negotiator said, “It is now too late for the UK but not for us.” “We can find it not only in the UK, but here in France, in the northern regions […] Citizens who want to leave the European Union, ”said Mr. Barnier, who has returned to domestic politics.“ It is our responsibility to understand why the British withdrew. […] It is important for us to listen to the anger expressed in the UK, and to implement the kind of changes necessary to better understand and reassure the remaining European citizens. ”The latest IFOP poll shows that Ms Le Pen, who leads the National Rally, will defeat pro-union Emmanuel Macron Macron is expected to win the second round by 54 percent to 46 percent, but this is less than the 66.1 percent defeat it suffered four years ago, by two percentage points in the first round of presidential elections next year. Le Pen called for Frixeat in that election but has since discontinued her campaign to leave France the bloc. Instead, she wants to create a “Europe of Nations.” Mr. Barnier hopes to rebuild support for the center-right Republican party before the election. He was speaking at an event about Brexit in northern France, where fishermen complain that they have not yet obtained fishing licenses from the United Kingdom since Brexit. And Ruba in France, the European Union is accused of “weakness and slowness”. He said the bloc should draw its strength from its strong approach to Brexit negotiations. “In 2016, people believed that this was the beginning of the end for Europe, but we were able to show that we can be flexible, that we can respond, that we can be consistent in defending our interests in a resolute way to defend Europe’s greatest asset – the single market and our political unity.” He added: “These are lessons we must all remember because Europe is facing more difficulties.” The European Commission warned Britain that any further unilateral action on the Northern Ireland Protocol was unacceptable at a meeting Thursday night. “Solutions can only be found through joint actions and joint bodies,” Marus Sivkovic, deputy chairperson of the commission, told Lord Frost. Britain insists that its unilateral actions in extending grace periods for food products and parcels are legal and made in good faith. The meeting on implementing the new post-Brexit customs arrangements in Northern Ireland was said to be “constructive” on both sides.

