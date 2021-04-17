Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.1-56 km earthquake south of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on April 17th 8:04 am (GMT +7)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.1 at a depth of 92 km

April 17 01:15 UTC: First to report: GFZ 10 minutes later April 17 01:15: Now using data updates from BMKG17 April 01:25: Hypocenter center depth recalculated from 88.0 to 92.0 km (55 to 57 miles) ). The epicenter location of 10.5 km (6.5 mi) corrected towards ENE. April 17th 1:30 pm: Volume recalculated from 5.5 to 5.1.

Updated Saturday, April 17, 2021 01:21

5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Banda Aceh, Kota Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia

5.5 earthquake April 17 8:04 am (GMT +7)

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that a magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred just 16 minutes ago, 61 kilometers south of Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Aceh, Indonesia, Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at 8:04 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same 4.7 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it due to a slight vibration in the area. . The epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Banda Aceh (population 250,800) located 61 km from the epicenter, Sigli (population 17,500) at 85 km, Sabang (population 24,500) at 100 km, Ryolite (population 40,400) at 112 km , And Meulaboh (35100) at a distance of 131 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 17, 2021 01:04:53 UTC – Local time in epicenter: April 17 8:04 a.m. (GMT +7) Size: 5.1 Depth: 92.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 5.04 ° N / 95.38 Degree East (Aceh), Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Seulawah Agam (65 km / 40 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 56 km (35 mi) south of Banda Aceh (population: 250,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) northwest from Sigli (Kabupaten Pidie) (Population: 17,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 miles) south of Sabang (Population: 24,500) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 102 km (63 mi) WSW from Reuleuet (bang: 40400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 130 km (80 mi) northwest of Meulaboh (Kapopatin Aceh Barat) (Population: 35,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 147 km (92 miles) west of Byron (Kapopatin Beruen) (Bob: 25,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 197 km (122 mi) west of Lhokseumawe (population: 89,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 294 km (183 mi) west of Langsa (Population: 54,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 399 km (248 mi) west of Medan (North Sumatra) (Population: 1,751,000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 417 km (259 mi) west of Berkut (North Sumatra) (Population: 311,100) -> See nearby Kwak es! 437 km (271 mi) southeast of Teresa Island (Population: 1,930) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: overcast clouds of 26.9 ° C (80 ° F), humidity: 76%, winds: 2 m / s (4 kts) from SE.Basic data source: BMKG (Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Rated Output Energy: 2.8 × 1012 joules (783 MWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5.192 kmN Utara Sumatra, IndonesiaBMKG4.7112 kmN utara Sumatra, Indonesia GFZ5.01 kmNORTHERN SUMATRA, INDONESIAEMSC5.0101 km48 Km SSE of Banda Aceh, IndonesiaUSGS4.875 kmN utara Sumatra, IndonesiaTMUser Geo, Indonesia

Panda Ace (59.2 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) Banda Aceh (59.1 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app)

Banda Aceh / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

54.5 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptures along a surface of approximately. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

