Get warm – a long step in observing the volcano





Scientists have previously discovered hidden signs of thermal turbulence in the years leading up to recent volcanic eruptions.

Written by Elizabeth Nadine, Ph.D., University of Alaska Fairbanks

Citation from: Nadin, E., 2021, Getting Warmer – A Long Stride in Volcano Monitoring, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.166

Natural disasters have a way of surprising us, and scientists are constantly looking for ways to reduce this surprise. Any evidence of an impending earthquake or volcanic eruption can give communities a long time to prepare.

To this end, Tarcelo Girona of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) turned to satellite data to determine how radiant temperatures around volcanoes changed before the eruption. He and colleagues from the California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently published their results in Nature Geoscience. They analyzed the equivalent of 16.5 years of radiation recorded by satellite, or the heat (or light) emitted by the wings of five volcanoes from around the world.

Meaningful direction

They found that each volcano had a different thermal history, but each volcano also showed a distinct change in the temperature of the radiation that led to the eruption. In the 2015 Calbuco volcano eruption in Chile, Girona indicated that the thermal turbulence began about seven years before the volcano erupted. In the 2009 Redoubt eruption in Alaska, the signal was three to four years old.

Sides of Redoubt volcano in Alaska were heating up in the years leading up to its 2009 eruption. Credit: McGimsey, RG, Alaska Volcano Observatory / USGS

The team focused on changing the average radiative temperature on the sides of the volcanoes with different eruption patterns, and found that NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites were sensitive enough to measure a temperature difference of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) before dating. Singular eruption.

While a change of 1.8 ° F (1 ° C) may not sound like much, especially given the 0.73 ° F (0.4 ° C) uncertainty, the trend is more important than any individual data point. Even given the uncertainty in the measurements, “the change we see over time matters,” says Girona.

It is likely that the diffuse thermal signal from the groundwater network is produced under the volcanoes that move the heat around. “We expect the Earth to be much warmer, especially if the magma is close to the surface,” says geochemist Terry Plank of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. “The reason for the diminutive signal is that there is a water system under the volcano and we are looking at heating the water system, not the magma directly. This is why the thermal signal is subtle – the water diffuses the heat around.”

Planck also believes that the temperature on Earth could be much higher than what satellites detect.

Circulating groundwater that is heated by magma, rather than magma itself, is the main source of thermal turbulence detected by satellites. Credit: The Fairbanks Institute of Geophysics at the University of Alaska

More thermal signals

In the summer of 2021, AVO scientists aim to deploy temperature sensors directly into the ground to track another signal observed in the study – the movement of the heat source from the sides of the volcano inward over time. “It is a safer method to measure the signals on the wings than to potholes,” says Planck. The AVERT project, in collaboration with Columbia University, plans to monitor temperatures around Okmock volcano in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Okmok last erupted in 2008 and has ballooned since then.

Both Girona and Planck say they believe the study results hold promise for volcanic alerts. They say that although volcanoes can have many precursors, including increased earthquake activity and gas emissions, scientists don’t always know what they mean. In some cases, the volcano gives different warning signals over many years. Measurements of thermal disturbance complement those other signals. In other cases, such as the 2014 eruption of Japan’s Ontake volcano and the Kalboku eruption, there are no other signs of an impending eruption. The satellite measurements indicated that the radiative changes in temperature began seven years before the eruption of Calbuco, and two years before the eruption of Ontake.

“The heat signal is the most obvious new phenomenon we see before the explosion,” says Planck. “… it starts years before the eruption, giving scientists ample time to expand surveillance on the ground.”

Thermal turbulence began on Redoubt before the 2009 eruption.Credit: Fairbanks Institute for Geophysics at the University of Alaska

Girona says the temperature changes that trigger an eruption also seem to be a global cue. “At this point, I have not found a volcano that does not exhibit this thermal turbulence.” However, he says one of the limitations of this approach is that “we cannot detect thermal disturbances that occur in time periods of less than six months to one year, due to the noise in the data.” One of his goals, Girona says, is to develop a method to be used to monitor volcanoes in real time. “We can use this information to assess the alert level of the volcano, which is a step before the forecast.” He says he plans to analyze as many volcanoes as possible, expanding the method to detect both subtle and large-scale thermal disturbances over time periods from days to months.

References

Girona, T., Realmuto, V., & Lundgren, P. (2021). Extensive thermal disturbances of volcanoes for years before an eruption. Natural Earth Sciences, 1-4.

