Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Live Broadcast (4/16/21): Watch Major League Soccer online | Time, TV and Channel





Houston Dynamo faces San Jose Earthquakes in their 2021 MLS Regular Season match on Friday April 16, 2021 (4/16/21) at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Fans can watch the match by subscribing to ESPN +.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Regular season football league match

Who: Dynamo vs Earthquakes

When: Friday, April 16, 2021

Venue: BBVA Stadium

Time: 8 PM EST

TV: N / A

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum / Charter, Optimum / Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live broadcast: ESPN +.

***

NFL, the NFL and the Women’s National Football League are joining a pilot program that will allow teams to make two additional concussion allowances per match.

The FIFA board, which set the rules for the game, agreed to try concussion alternatives last December. It is expected to last until August 2022.

US Soccer is working with the best men’s and women’s leagues, as well as the United Soccer Federation and the National Independent Soccer League, to implement a pilot program across sport in the United States.

Jeff Agus, Vice President of Competition for MLS said.

Starting this season, teams can perform two suspected concussion replacements. This is in addition to the five alternatives that are already allowed due to the Corona virus. Usually teams are allowed 3 full substitutions.

Concussion substitutions can be made even if the player returns to the field to play. If teams disqualify a player due to a concussion, the opposing team obtains an additional secondary component that addresses competitive balance concerns.

“It was imperative that as a sport we meet our professional leagues and move forward with this pilot program, with the well-being of our players prioritized above all,” said Dr. George Ciampas, chief medical officer for US Socc in a statement. “We have worked hard to raise awareness of head injuries in football over the past several years, and this change should go a long way in protecting players suspected of having concussions.”

The Concussion Act was in effect during the SheBeleives Cup in February. FIFA is considering whether to use it in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The English Premier League has allowed the use of substitutes for concussions since early February. West Ham United’s Issa Diop became the first player to be sidelined due to suspected concussion in the FA Cup match against Manchester United on February 9th.

At MLS, Agoos will have additional resources to determine if a replacement for a concussion is needed.

“If a player is injured, apparently medical personnel will be called to the stadium for evaluation,” Agus told The Associated Press. “If it’s a head injury, the medical director might come and assess the player. In parallel, we have an independent group of people (observers), like some other sports, who review the video of that play and then they can send that video to the fourth official’s table.” Where the place’s medical director, VMD, is located for further evaluation. “

Additionally, various cards will be used by the officials during MLS matches to indicate the type of substitution being made: white for the regular minor, pink for the sub-concussion, and blue for the extra.

Major League Soccer opens its regular season on April 16; The NWSL Pre-Season Challenge Cup tournament begins on Friday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos