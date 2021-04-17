Carefully restored 18th century flat listings for $ 815K in Lisbon, Portugal





Newly restored three-bedroom house is now available in a historic enclave in Lisbon, Portugal. The bright and airy pied-à-terre is on the top floor of a classic Pombalin-style building in the downtown area, which was destroyed by a catastrophic earthquake in 1755.

The 18th-century apartment is located further away on the top floor of a traditional Pombalinian building, and has undergone a major restoration by CASCA, a Lisbon-based architectural firm.

After a devastating city earthquake, the Marquis of Pombal in the 18th century ordered Lisbon to be rebuilt with earthquake-resistant structures. These buildings pioneered the use of anti-seismic rafters and also introduced a standardized and fast building process, which was in use throughout Lisbon until 1920. Today, the Pombalin-style structures (also called the Pombalino buildings) are enduring symbols of the Portuguese architectural style tradition.

Lisbon-based architecture firm CASCA recently completed a meticulous remodeling of a dilapidated residence inside one of these buildings. The approximately 1,399 feet penthouse retains a lot of centuries-old detail that defines the Pombalinian architecture.

CASCA engineers have converted the building’s top floor – which formerly housed two apartments – into a 1,399-square-foot family residence that features a host of original details.

“We focused on what could be the least intrusive approach to supporting contemporary life,” the company explains. The architects removed a number of walls in the house to improve the amount of light and space in the interior living areas.

Many of the home’s supporting wooden beams have been poorly replaced or repaired, but the apartment “has preserved the original earthquake-proof structure,” notes the CASCA team. The architects were prepared that the renovation process would be difficult, but after they started the project quickly, they faced one of the biggest hurdles: figuring out how to redesign the design without causing too much damage to the dwelling.

The updated kitchen features original Portuguese tiles collected from the original site. “Unique items like these squares have become rare,” says CASCA. “The few remaining items bear the memory of a particular era in Lisbon.”

The architects converted the top floor of the building – which initially included two separate units – into a single-family home that spans the entire penthouse. The team removed the damaged roofs, enlarged the existing skylights, and added new openings on the non-bearing walls, which preserved the original character of the home and also provided a wider sense of the interior space to the residents.

In the kitchen, patterned tiles from the original site surround a small window that offers views of the historic Lisbon downtown area.

In addition to restoring the home’s structural details, the CASCA team also incorporated various period elements into the updated design. In the kitchen, the architects used a number of tiles found on the original site to decorate a small window overlooking the city. “The Portuguese tiles were carefully collected, rearranged, and placed in the kitchen window, and the size was just right,” the company explains. “This window is the only space containing these tiles, which are among the most symbolic architectural features of the Pombalin style.”

An alcove allows sunlight to enter the main dining area near the kitchen.

Architects have leveled the floors of the centuries-old residence – but as a result, the original entrances no longer fit. “Instead of cutting doors to size, we moved them to be used as cladding,” the team says. These ornate doors now commemorate the passage of time.

Each of the three bedrooms in the apartment reflects a minimal aesthetic.

In total, the renovated Lisbon apartment offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are also a number of spacious living areas, as well as a mezzanine of approximately 100 square feet. The house is located in the historic Baixa Pombalina district of Lisbon, just minutes away from Praça da Figueira (central public square). Scroll ahead to see more of the restored 18th century penthouse.

The main bathroom offers a bathtub and double vanity unit.

A quiet office with a reading area is located off the main living room.

The second bathroom has an over-sized shower and is connected to one of the bedrooms.

The penthouse offers stunning views of the Lisbon hilltop of São Jorge Castle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos