Uncategorized
Hong Kong billionaire’s latest interview as a free man – BBC News
Jimmy Lai is the billionaire owner of the latest opposition newspaper in Hong Kong, Apple Daily, and sharp criticism of Beijing. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday for unauthorized assembly – in 2019 for participating in two protests. city. The man interviewed by the BBC’s Danny Vincent was willing to risk everything. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]