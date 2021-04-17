Chicago police have released a video showing a 13-year-old boy shot dead by an officer





Note: This report has harsh content. A video footage of Bodycam has been released in Chicago, which shows the moment a 13-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer.

The video, which was filmed last month, shows Adam Toledo shouting "stop" before he was shot, as he appears to have his hands in the air. The mayor of Chicago has called for calm as tensions in the United States are already raging as a result of police violence and racial injustice.



