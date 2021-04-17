Korean families reunite in the North after 70 years





Separated by wars for more than 60 years, dozens of North and South Korean families broke down in tears to reunite with relatives they had not seen or heard in decades. It was the first time in three years that the North allowed reunions, even more precious because the previous participants were not allowed to reunite. Warning: This report contains flash photos. (Click Channel 4 News to subscribe to more videos.

https://www.youtube.com/channel4news?sub_confirmation=1) .



source