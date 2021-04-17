The stars shine for Houston Dynamo in win over San Jose Earthquakes





Houston, Texas – April 16: Maximiliano Orrotti No. 37 of Houston Dynamo FC responds to his second-half goal against San Jose Earthquakes at BPVA Stadium on April 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

Seattle Sounders: Top Three from a 4–0 win over Minnesota United by Daniel Garza

Three key stats from Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

The Houston Dynamo win was on the opening night at BBVA Stadium as they beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1. Both goals from Memo Rodriguez and Maxi Urruti resulted in the hosts scoring all three. The Earthquakes received a first class goal from Paul Marie but were unsuccessful in their comeback attempt. Here are key stats from the Friday night match between the two Western Conference clubs.

Three new deals help clear the way for the dynamo

Dynamo’s new deals were instrumental in the 2–1 win. Urruti scored his first goal for his new club while Joe Corona and Tyler Pasher assisted in the assists. WhoScored gave these three players the highest player ratings of all players participating in a match.

With three of their off-season deals involved in scoring goals, it’s a great sign for the dynamo to go ahead this season. They had an immediate impact and were generating opportunity at a high rate. Their new attacking players are definitely able to repeat offers and there should be more victories for Dynamo in the coming weeks.

Earthquakes are struggling to generate open play shots

Only three of the eight earthquake shots came from open play which was well below Dynamo which had 12 of the 17 shots came from open play. Although Earthquake’s only goal came from open play, they couldn’t create enough attempts from open play to find the equalizer they needed to take at least one point out of the match. Dynamo dominated this statistical category and helped clear the way to victory as both goals came from open play.

Dynamo ends a run without a win in MLS

After failing to win the last seven NFL matches, Dynamo is back on winning ways. Their last win came on October 7 when they defeated FC Dallas 2-0. After beating their in-state rivals, they finished the 2020 season with five defeats and two draws. For this reason, Friday’s victory was a great start to a new season as they ended the disappointing round in which they concluded the 2020 campaign. Things are looking for a dynamo in 2021 and this was the perfect start to what we hope will be in seventh place at the Western Conference table.

