Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.0 – South Pacific earthquake, 18 km west of Molindo, Provincia de Ili, Arequipa, Peru, on April 17 6:45 pm (GMT -5)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred just 12 minutes ago 18 kilometers west of Mulindo in Peru, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Mulindo, Provincia de Islay, Arequipa. , Peru, early in the evening, Saturday April 17, 2021 at 6:45 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.9 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Islay (Matarani) (population 4,800) located 10 km from the epicenter, and Matarani (population 29,000) at 18 km, the earthquake was supposed to feel a slight tremor. The weak tremors were probably felt in Ponta de Pompon (population 6,300) located 43 km from the epicenter, Cocachakra (8,800) 45 km away, Camana (population 16,400) 74 km away, El Pedregal (population. 20100) 76 km, Jacobo Hunter (No. 46100) 95 km, Ciudad Satelite (76400) 98 km, and Arequipa (No. 841100) 100 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 17, 2021 23:45:32 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 17 6:45 PM (GMT -5) Strength: 5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 17.05 ° S / 72.18 ° W (South Pacific) Ocean, Peru) Nearest volcano: Cerro Nicholson (99 km / 62 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) south of Islay (Matarani) (Population: 4,820) -> See nearby earthquakes ! 18 km (11 mi)) W of Mollendo (Provincia de Islay) (Population: 29,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 43 km (27 mi) WNW of Ponta de Pompon (Provincia de Islay) (population: 6,340) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) west of Cocachacra (Provincia de Islay) (Population: 8,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) southeast of Kamana (population: 16,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 mi) south of El Pedregal (population: 20100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) southwest of Jacobo Hunter (population: 46,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) southwest of Ciudad Satelite (population: 76,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) southwest of Arequipa (Population: 841100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 763 km (474 ​​mi) southeast of Lima (population: 7,737,000) -> see northeast arby quakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 20.1 ° C (68 ° F), humidity: 78%, winds: 3 m / s (7 knots) from SE.Basic data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Outgoing energy estimator : 2 x 1012 joules (554 mWh, 477 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

Size depth Source site 5.010 km off the coast of Peru GFZ4.672 kmShore near South Beroimsk 4.646 km 20 km south of Koelca, Peru USGSUser reports on this earthquake (15)

Arequipa / MMI II / Single Side vibration / 1-2sec

102.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds (reported with our app)

Mulindo (17.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / clank, shake / 30-60 seconds: The first thing we thought was an earthquake, because it started very hard from the start, we got anxious, the kids cried in despair and went to a plank (sports court) for prevention

Cayma (102.3 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 min

19.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / vibration and rolling / 5-10 seconds

Cerro Colorado area (102.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 sec

CASA / Powerful Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Side Vibration / 30-60 seconds: Miedo

Arequipa / MMI IV / 20-30 sec

Arequipa, Arequipa / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5sec

Arequipa (99.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

99.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

Arequipa / Moderate Shaking (MMI V) / Rattling, Shaking / 5-10 sec

Arequipa (101 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 30-60 seconds: Fuerte #temblor en Quilca (reported with our app)

Mollendo / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

100.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptures along a surface of approximately. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded.

